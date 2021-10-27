Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Sell

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 585,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,882. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

