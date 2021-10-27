Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Hold

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 24,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,960. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $494.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

