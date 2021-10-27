Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Sell

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

DSEY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 184,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,704. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 458,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter worth approximately $23,031,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 82.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,473,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 667,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

