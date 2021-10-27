Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Buy

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.48 on Monday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

