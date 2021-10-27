Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to “Hold”

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $25.60 on Monday. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

