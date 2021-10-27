Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Alexis Pinto Sells 30,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. 111,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,888. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

