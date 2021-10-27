ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $928,761.17 and $93,358.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.