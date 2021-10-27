Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $622,840.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $316.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

