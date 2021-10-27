Zurn Water Solutions Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZWS opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

