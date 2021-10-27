Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,996. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

