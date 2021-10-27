Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,611 shares during the period. Zynga makes up 5.2% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Zynga worth $63,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,629 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,854 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 202,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,103,404. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

