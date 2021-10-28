-$0.06 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.