$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vintage Wine Estates.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWE opened at 10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.22. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

