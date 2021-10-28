-$0.28 EPS Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ:AAOI remained flat at $$7.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,732. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 609,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $460,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

