$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 100.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 358,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 179,886 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 878,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

