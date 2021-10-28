$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Catalent reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 528,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.39.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

