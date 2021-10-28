$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

