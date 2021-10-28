-$0.92 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.86). Acutus Medical posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 111,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,351. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

