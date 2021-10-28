$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masimo stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.79.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
