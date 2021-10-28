$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

