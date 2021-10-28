$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.18. 19,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

