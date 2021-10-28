$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $117.89.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,494,517. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

