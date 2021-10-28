$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BBSI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $619.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.