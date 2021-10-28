$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $120,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ALT traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.24. 9,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,476. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.