11,583 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

