12,149 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,149 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. SEA comprises 0.6% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,876. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

