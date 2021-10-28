13,257 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

