13,719 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

HBAN stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

