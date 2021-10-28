$142.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $142.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.10 million to $143.13 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

