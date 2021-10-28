151,676 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 538,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -276.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

