1,743,563 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,743,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZAC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZAC. Benchmark began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

