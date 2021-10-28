187,591 Shares in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Tyme Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Carberry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,550 shares of company stock worth $393,025 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

