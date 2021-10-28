$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce $20.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $86.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

