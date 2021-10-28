205,000 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.