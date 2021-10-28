$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report sales of $23.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

EAR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,587. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

