2,307 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $211.42. 28,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

