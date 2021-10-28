35,400 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $143,000.

NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

