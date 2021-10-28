3,980 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

