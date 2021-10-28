3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,354.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.69) and last traded at GBX 1,352 ($17.66), with a volume of 906163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($17.43).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of £13.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,303.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,257.03.

In other 3i Group news, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders acquired 1,181 shares of company stock worth $1,532,791 over the last ninety days.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.