3M (NYSE:MMM) versus Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Financial Review

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

3M has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for 3M and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 4 7 2 0 1.85 Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

3M presently has a consensus target price of $194.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than 3M.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.18 billion 3.20 $5.38 billion $8.74 20.39 Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -26.60

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 17.13% 44.72% 12.65% Soliton N/A -75.25% -67.86%

Summary

3M beats Soliton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics & Energy segment involves in the optical films solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The Consumer segment products includes office supply produc

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

