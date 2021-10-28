48,496 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 798,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 663,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,314 shares of company stock worth $19,144,922 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

