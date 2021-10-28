$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $54.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.22 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of VCYT opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $2,892,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veracyte by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

