5,483 Shares in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,831.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

