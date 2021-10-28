56,668 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,668 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 65.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.04. 123,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,966. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

