$592.25 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $592.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.50 million to $593.00 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,523. Entegris has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.