60,733 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.92. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,993 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,962 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

