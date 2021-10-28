$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $410,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

DYAI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

