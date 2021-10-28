6,523 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

