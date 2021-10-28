6,804 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,243 in the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMVP stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

