746,959 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 746,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,716,000. The AZEK comprises 0.9% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth $15,286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth $4,246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,031. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.