746,959 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 746,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,716,000. The AZEK makes up about 0.9% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

